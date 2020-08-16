A man holds a bottle of "gypsy sauce" from the manufacturer Knorr in his hand in Berlin, Germany. One of Germany's best-known food brands has renamed a popular spicy dressing because of the racist connotations of the name. Knorr will change the name of its “Zigeuersauce,” or "gypsy sauce" to Paprika Sauce Hungarian Style," German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.