The African Union envoy to Somalia, Jerry Rawlings, inspects a guard of honour of African Union peacekeepers, during a visit to displaced persons camps in southern Mogadishu, Somalia. Ghana's former president Rawlings, who staged two coups and later led the West African country's transition to a stable democracy, has died aged 73, according to the state's Radio Ghana and the president Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

