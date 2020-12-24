A view of deserted ruins in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar, where the Iraqi army recently moved in to restore federal government control. A new agreement aims to bring order to Iraq's northern region of Sinjar, home to the Yazidi religious minority brutalized by the Islamic State group. Since IS's fall, a tangled web of militia forces have run the area, near the Syrian border. Now their flags are coming down, and the Iraqi military has deployed in Sinjar for the first time in nearly 20 years.