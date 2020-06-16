Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.