An Indian paramilitary soldier patrols during a security lockdown on Aug. 14, 2019, after the Indian government stripped the Himalayan state’s semi-autonomous powers in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. A year after India ended disputed Kashmir's semi-autonomous status and downgraded it to a federally governed territory, authorities have begun issuing residency and land ownership rights to outsiders for the first time in almost a century. Many Kashmiris view the move as the beginning of settler colonialism aimed at engineering a demographic change in India’s only Muslim-majority region.