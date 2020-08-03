Former US President Bill Clinton, right, with former Social Democratic Labour Party leader John Hume and Hume's wife Pat walk across the Peace Bridge, in Londonderry Northern Ireland, on March 5, 2014. The family of politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in Northern Ireland, says he has died. He was 83. The Catholic leader of the moderate Social Democratic and Labour Party, Hume was regarded by many as the principal architect behind the peace agreement.

