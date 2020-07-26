People hold various posters supporting Khabarovsk region's governor Sergei Furgal, during an unsanctioned protest in support of Furgal, who was interrogated and ordered to be held in jail for two months, in Khabarovsk, Russia, on Saturday, July 25. Many thousands marched across Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the region's governor on murder charges, continuing a wave of protests that has lasted for two weeks.