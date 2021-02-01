Aung San Suu Kyi, left, Myanmar's foreign minister, walks with senior General Min Aung Hlaing, right, Myanmar military's commander-in-chief, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on May 6, 2016. Myanmar military television said Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Suu Kyi had been detained.