Lyubov Sobol, ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, speaks during her news conference via video conference in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations across the country in a defiant challenge to President Vladimir Putin. The words on her tribune reading "Free Navalny."