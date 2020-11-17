Detroit Lions offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76), stands with wide receiver Danny Amendola (80), running back Adrian Peterson (28) and safety Miles Killebrew (35) during the national anthem before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. NFL players have kneeled during the anthem and have made stands to protest social injustice, but none have done it in quite the same way as Aboushi. He wants to use his platform to shed light on what he says is Israel's oppression of the Palestinians and to promote religious harmony as a Muslim with friends of different faiths. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)