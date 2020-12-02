Kosovo Albanian Fadil Rama, right, holds a cup of water for a Kosovo Serb Blagica Dicic a lonely 92-year old woman in a remote village of Vaganesh, Kosovo on Thursday, Nov. 19, abandoned by all her former ethnic Serb neighbors. Blagica Dicic is in failing health, and is the only resident of a remote ethnic Serb minority village in the mountains of eastern Kosovo that’s been abandoned by all its other inhabitants, even her own children, but Fadil Rama, 54, comes from the other side of Kosovo’s bitter ethnic divide.