Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 32F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.