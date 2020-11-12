A man walks past the never-occupied building in Kaliningrad, Russia, on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The hulking never-occupied building sardonically likened to a robot's head that has loomed over the city of Kaliningrad for decades is to be demolished next year, the region's governor says. The 21-story House of Soviets was left unfinished when funding ran out in 1985 amid the Soviet Union's economic struggles and later was assessed to be structurally unsound.