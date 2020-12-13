Tesfaalem Germay, 34, an ethnic Tigrayan survivor from Mai-Kadra, Ethiopia, poses for a photograph with his wife Bethlehem, 21, and their twin daughters inside a temporary shelter at Village 8, the transit center near the Lugdi border crossing, eastern Sudan, on Nov. 22, 2020. Witnesses say hundreds of civilians were slaughtered in Mai-Kadra, but they disagree about who killed whom. "Anyone they found, they would kill," Germay said of Ethiopian federal and Amhara regional forces. Others say it was Tigrayan forces and their allies who were responsible.