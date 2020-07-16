CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake shook inland Papua New Guinea on Friday, and officials said they were still waiting for reports of casualties or damage.
The South Pacific island nation's disaster management center said the epicenter was inland near Kokoda and very deep. Shaking was felt in the capital Port Moresby but not strongly.
Col. Carl Wrakonei, the center's director, said it could take a few hours for damage reports to reach the capital Port Moresby from effected areas.
"At this stage there are no reports of any casualties or damage," Wrakonei said.
No tsunami warning was issued, and the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat had passed.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake was 80 kilometers (53 miles) deep.
Papua New Guinea is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire."
The center was checking for more information from people in the remote area struck by the quake.
