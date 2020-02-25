On Sunday, Abdullah Mohammed plays with his daughter, 3-year-old Salwa inside a house he recently fled to, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Sarmada, Syria. Mohammed would do anything for his daughter, even if that means forcing himself to laugh with her at the sound of exploding bombs, to help her overcome her fear. Mohammed and Salwa became an overnight celebrity after a video they shot spread on social media, widely shared as a reminder of the horrors faced by children in Syria.