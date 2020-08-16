Alex Peterfreund, a co-founder of Dubai's Jewish community and its cantor, prepares to read from the Torah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel began working Sunday as the two countries opened diplomatic ties, part of a deal brokered by the U.S. that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex West Bank land sought by the Palestinians for a future state.