Rescuers continue to probe the wreckage of the U.S. Marine barracks on Oct. 24,1983, a day after a suicide truck bomb near Beirut airport, Lebanon. It was a century ago on Sept. 1, 1920, that a French general, Henri Gouraud, stood on the porch of the French residence in Beirut surrounded by local politicians and religious leaders and declared the State of Greater Lebanon - the precursor to the modern state of Lebanon.