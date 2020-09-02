Lebanese protesters hold placards during a protest against the Bisri dam project, in the Bisri Valley, 36 miles southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The valley of Bisri in Lebanon lies on a green fertile bed, a spot that has cradled civilizations dating as far back as the Bronze Age. Its expansive lands of pine, citrus trees and ancient ruins are about to turn into a controversial mega dam funded by the World Bank. For years now, activists and locals have voiced their opposition to what they describe as not only "an environmental crime," but also a project that mirrors Lebanon's governance crisis.