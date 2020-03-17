CHEYENNE -- Testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has identified three additional reported cases in the state of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). An additional case was identified by commercial reference laboratory testing. They raised the number in cases reported in Wyoming to 15.
The new cases involve an adult female in Park County, an adult female in Laramie County, an adult male in Sheridan County and an adult female in Sheridan County. No more information is available at this time regarding the Park County or Laramie County cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The two new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of two previously identified cases from the county.
The WDH will follow up regarding exposure risks and will work to identify and communicate with contacts. Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested as needed.
For more information about coronavirus disease 2019 and Wyoming, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus.
For more details about the disease from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.