1957-2020 Rex T. Adams, 63, of Green River died December 28. Mr. Adams was born February 4, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah; the son of Donald Eveson Adams and Verna Renee Turnbow. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
