2018-2020
Addilyn N. Lopez-Gonzalez, 22 months, of Rock Springs, Wyo. died May 31 at Primary Childrens Hospital. She was born July 16, 2018, in Rock Springs, Wyo.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public viewing will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY for everyone that would like to come. Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM-2:30 PM Saturday, June 13 at Saint Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Burial location is at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com
