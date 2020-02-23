ROCK SPRINGS -- Alan J. Taylor, 58, of Rock Springs passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after a sudden illness.
He was born Jan. 16, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, the son of Alfred H. "Skip" and Carol Stoddard Taylor. He attended schools in Green River.
Alan worked as a truck driver for NPT for over 30 years before retiring. He also worked for John Bunning Transfer in Rock Springs.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, motorcycles, vehicles, boating, and spending time in the outdoors. He loved animals including his dogs Mercedes, Skipper, and Lady. He was big fan of NASCAR and loved his family, nephews and nieces. He was generous and had a great sense of humor.
Survivors include his siblings Lynn Dean and husband Dave and Mark Taylor, all of Rock Springs, and Sandra Page and Lori Koloff and husband Randy, all of Green River; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Carol Taylor; sister Nancy Hymas and her husband Corey.
A memorial service will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Alliance Church, 2190 W. Teton Blvd., Green River. Inurnment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
