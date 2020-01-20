SMELTERVILLE, Idaho -- Albert “Al” Bucho, 94, of Smelterville, Idaho, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the family home of Smelterville.
He was born April 19, 1925 in Reliance.
Al was united in marriage to Julie Tadevich on Nov. 11, 1946, in Rock Springs.
Al was a miner and had worked in the mining industry for 47 years.
Al is survived by his wife of 73 years Julie Bucho; children Susan Duck and Timothy A. Bucho; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren three great-great-grandchildren; and sister Irene Thiemam.
A celebration of Al’s life is pending. Share memories of Al at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services in Kellogg, Idaho, is entrusted with services.
