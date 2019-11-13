MESQUITE, Nev. -- Alberta Lee Avery passed away in her sleep on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019, at her home in Mesquite, Nevada.
She was born in Rock Springs on Feb. 12, 1934, to William (Sonny) Fletcher and Louise (Boots) Hardin Fletcher.
She married Bob Avery in 1994 in Rock Springs.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the hospice of your choice. A celebration of life will be hosted at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in the guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.