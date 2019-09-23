ROCK SPRINGS — Alfred Jereb, 84, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. He was a resident of Beaver Dam for seven years and a former resident of Lyman and Rock Springs.
Mr. Jereb was born Nov. 27, 1934, the son of John and Anna (Ruper) Jereb in Rock Springs.
He attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the Class of 1954.
Mr. Jereb married Dana Jean Smith in Manila, Utah, on July 14, 1962.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Mr. Jereb was employed at FMC for 31 years and retired as an operator in 1997.
His interests included hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife Dana of Beaver Dam; son Dan Jereb and wife Shilo of League City, Texas; daughter Jodi Levanger and husband Gill of Lyman; brothers Jack Jereb and wife Mary and Stanley Jereb and wife Joanie, all of Rock Springs; sister Ceila Young of Las Vegas, Nevada; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24, 543 Broadway, Rock Springs. Condolences may be left at vasefuneralhomes.com.
