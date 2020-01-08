ROCK SPRINGS -- Alvin Wirtz, 72, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, following a lengthy illness. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for over 15 years.
Mr. Wirtz was born on May 29, 1947, in Gretna, Manitoba, Canada, the son of Henry Wirtz and DeLoris Bonaime. He attended schools in Neche, North Dakota.
Mr. Wirtz married Gloria Kay McMillan in Cavalier, North Dakota, on July 1, 1967. They later divorced.
Alvin was a finish carpenter for Abrahamson Bros for many years.
He was a member of the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church.
His interests included spending time with his family and friends. He loved working with his hands and after the loss of his legs spent many, many hours building small intricate woodworking projects.
Survivors include his sons Danny Wirtz and Christopher Wirtz, both of Cavalier, North Dakota; daughters Andrea Melling and Diana Matzke and husband Dan, all of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Amy Carignan of Walhalla, North Dakota; sisters Sylvia Kalis of Walhalla and Jeanette Phelps and husband Mike of Cheyenne; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Lester; and sister Ann.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at Vase Funeral Chapel from 8 a.m. until time of services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
