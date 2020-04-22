ROCK SPRINGS — Andrew Lee Hawkins, 62, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and is a former resident of Lander, Wyoming.
Mr. Hawkins was born on July 8, 1957 in Lander, the son of James B. Hawkins and Patricia E. Palmer.
He attended schools in Lander and was a 1976 graduate of Lander Valley High School.
Mr. Hawkins married Debra Sue Andersen on October 15, 1977 in Lander.
He worked for PacifiCorp as a mechanic for 30 years until his retirement in 2006.
Mr. Hawkins loved classic cars and was a brilliant mechanic. In fact, there wasn't much of anything he couldn't fix. He loved his family and his friends with his whole heart, especially his granddaughter Parker. Andrew would do anything for anyone and was a kind and loving person.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Hawkins of Rock Springs; two daughters, Melissa Bates and husband Josh of Rock Springs and Jennifer Green and husband Jeremy of Arvada, Colorado; one brother, Jim Hawkins and wife Jan of Arizona; two sisters, Mary Cowperthwait and husband Bob of Battleground, Washington and Anita Gouger of Ridgecrest, California; one brother-in-law, David Ellis of Washington; one granddaughter, Parker Grace Bates; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Karen Ellis; one niece, Amy Cowperthwait; and one brother-in-law, Gary Gouger.
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
