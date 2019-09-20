“And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings
Bear you on the breath of dawn
Make you to shine like the sun
And hold you in the palm of His hand ...”
Anna Susich Tomlin is at peace and being held by our Lord! She passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Denver, Colorado. She was 91 years old. She had been ill for four months recovering from surgery.
Anna was born on Oct. 4, 1927, to George and Antonia Susich in Rock Springs.
She had a long, successful career with Mountain States Telephone and US West Telecommunications in Wyoming and Utah.
In 1951, she married Walter Lee Tomlin in Rock Springs. Terri Anne Tomlin was born in 1952 while they lived in Cody. After living in several small towns with Walter’s work, they settled in Salt Lake City, Utah. In 2004, Anna moved to Denver to be with her daughter.
For those who knew Anna, it was obvious how beautiful and meticulous she was with everything she did for her family, neighbors and friends. She prided herself on being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed terribly. Knowing she is no longer suffering brings great peace to her family.
She was preceded in death by her father George Susich; mother Antonia Susich; and sisters Francis Gecan and Nora O’Farrell.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Anne Tomlin; granddaughter Elizabeth AnnaRose Orman; great-grandson Campbell Edward Orman; and brother George Susich.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
