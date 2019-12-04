GREEN RIVER — Anne Mae Smith, 42, of Green River passed away Nov. 30, 2019, in Casper.
Anne was born on Oct. 30, 1977, to Gene and Betty Garcia at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was raised and attended schools in Green River.
Anne married Rodney Smith II on Sept. 26, 2003, in Green River.
She enjoyed making crafts. She was always crocheting a blanket for her children and grandchildren. Anne was a very sentimental person. She always had a way of making even the smallest of moments memorable. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend.
Anne is survived by her husband Rodney Smith II; children Chris Mcinturff, Rodney Smith III, Monika and Kaylub Gibson, Miranda and Victor Flores, Caitlin Twomey, Brendon Smith, and Collin Smith; brothers John Garcia and Chris Garcia; father Gene Garcia; grandchildren Landon, Brentley, Emma, Braelynn, and Liam; and many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Anne was preceded in death by her mother Betty Moulton Garcia; stepmother Mercy Garcia; sisters Carla Jones and Melanie Jones; and grandparents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, where friends may call one hour prior to the services. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery in Green River. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
