SHERIDAN — Annie "Apple" Gaviotis, 92, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
She was born Sept. 20, 1926.
At Apple's request, there will be no memorial service. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Big Horns at P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801. "Be kind. Pay it forward," Apple said. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.kanefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.