ROCK SPRINGS — Arlie Jelouchan, 96, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.
She was born Oct. 29, 1922, in Cumberland, the daughter of Thomas Henson Tremelling and Mary McWilliams Tremelling.
Funeral services will be hosted at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs. There will be a viewing from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday. Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in Rock Springs. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
