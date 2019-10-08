ROCK SPRINGS -- Arnold A. Palmer, 48, of Rock Springs died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Arnold A. Palmer, 48, of Rock Springs passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Rock Springs.
He was born May 21, 1971, in Washington, D.C., the son of Barbria Jean Palmer. Arnold attended schools in Maryland and graduated from DuVal High School. He married Rebecca Palmer in 1991 in Green River.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator at local coal mines.
He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed collecting shoes, going to haunted houses, reading and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughters Lundyn and Aspynn Palmer, both of Green River; previous wife Rebecca Palmer of Green River; sisters Jennifer Tisdale of Green River and Brandie Tate of Fayetteville, North Carolina; uncles John Palmer and wife Ann and Augusta Palmer and wife Florine, both of Maryland; aunts Susie Brown of Laurens, South Carolina and Linda Davis and husband Calvin of Clinton, South Carolina; family friends Evelyn and Jimmy; and several cousins and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Barbria Palmer; grandmother Fannie Mae; and grandfather Willie Palmer.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Hampton Inn, 1055 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
