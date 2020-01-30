GREEN RIVER -- Audilia "Odelia" Martinez Ortega, 93, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home in Green River, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Green River for 75 years and a former resident of Holman, New Mexico.
Ms. Martinez was born on Aug. 24, 1926, in Holman, New Mexico, the daughter of Adonias Jose Martinez and Rufina Cordova. She attended schools in Holman and graduated from eighth grade with her sister Emma.
Ms. Martinez married Domenico Tomas Ortega on March 6, 1947, in Green River. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1993, in Rock Springs.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Mrs. Ortega was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Pilot Butte Post No. 2321 Ladies Auxiliary and served as president from 1972-1973.
She was very patriotic and volunteered to help veterans. Her two oldest sons and a few nephews were involved in the Vietnam War. Mrs. Ortega received many compliments on her cooking, especially her fried chicken and potato salad. Audilia loved spending time with her family, attending Mass, car rides, singing and shopping.
Survivors include her sons Tom Ortega and wife Rose, Lawrence Ortega and wife Cheryl, and Frank Ortega and companion Kathy, all of Green River; daughters-in-law Jackie Ortega of Green River and Janie Ortega of Urie; daughters Judy Ortega of Green River, Paula Ortega and husband Robert of Rock Springs, and Elizabeth Ortega of Green River; sisters Ida Chailland of Green River, Darlene Duran of Chacon, New Mexico, Carol Lucero of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Evie Sandoval of Mora, New Mexico; sister-in-law Berniece Ortega of Green River; 21 grandchildren Tammy O'Brien, Tara Ortega, Cody Ortega, Patrice Soto, Shanna Straw, Tomas Ortega, Marina Eldridge, Mataya Ortega, Launy Subic, Genieva Hilton, Spring Hunt, J.C. Snyder, Marlow Ogden, Justin Ortega, Kyle Ortega, Misti Lingle, Becky Cushing, Chris Kersey, Erica Kersey, Kelly Lell and Amber Lell; 42 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Ortega was preceded in death by her parents; husband Domenico T. Ortega; sons Floyd J. Ortega and Marvin Dean Ortega; brothers Junior, Tony and infant Fidelito; sisters Emma and Mary; and grandchildren Josh Bryant and Marcy Ortega.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the church. Interment will be in the St. Josephs Section of Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to Mass. The family respectfully requests donations in Audilia's name be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway St., Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901, or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, WY 82935. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
