OGDEN, Utah -- Barbara A. Ross died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Ogden, Utah, from a lengthy illness. Barbara was a resident of Rock Springs for 30 years.
She was born June 20, 1949, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Vernon and Idona Barry.
Barbara married Lewis C. Ross. They had two daughters Stephanie and Amber
She was proceeded in death by her mother and father.
Cremation has already taken place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.