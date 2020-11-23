1946 - 2020
Barbara (Barbi) Jean Dale of Manila, Utah age 74 left this earth on November 17th 2020 to join our Lord in heaven and her husband Ray after a short battle with Covid-19, with family holding her with love during her last moments of life.
Barbi was born on November 15th 1946 to Robert (Bob) Hill and Alice (Makovitch) Hill in San Diego, California. She grew up loving the beach while living in the country where her love of animals started young. She had a special spark about her that you could see a mile away. One rainy day while she was in high school she was walking to school and a handsome senior pulled his truck up next to her and said get in your getting soaked and there the love story of Ray and Barbi began.
They soon were married and brought into the world their only child a daughter Nadine. They started their young life living in pacific beach California which became their back yard for Barbi to enjoy her love of the ocean, Ray to be able to fish and Nadine to learn swimming and surfing in the ocean. Barbi was a stay at home mother and wife until Nadine graduated.
After that time, Barbi and Ray bought land and a home on top of a hill that over looked Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Manila, Utah and made a life there fishing Flaming Gorge. She and Ray were ever chasing the state record for Brown trout. The two of them did everything together from fishing to hunting, hiking and in their later years she was the sole caregiver for Ray as he battled cancer. This union lasted 52 years until Ray died.
Barbi held many hats, one was her achievement of becoming a corrections officer for the Daggett County Jail and then later the state prison. She was a petite woman who warmed your heart but won the respect of her coworkers and the inmates she worked with.
Of all her successes. she was most proud of her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her legacy lives on in all of their hearts. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister colleen and the love of her life Ray.
She is survived by her family who carry her love which include her daughter Nadine Eickbush; her grandchildren; Tara (Chris) Erlenbaugh of Bozeman MT, Brooke (Levi) Evans of Butte, MT, Stevie (Jon) Bodewitz of Bozeman, MT, Ronald (Baylee) Dillree of Kemmerer, WY, Megan (Tim) Dillree of Bozeman, MT. Her great grandchildren; Brendan Martin, Mercedies Littlefield, Dominick Littlefield, Axl Erlenbaugh, Tristan Evans, Beckett Evans, Stella Bodewitz, Gabe Erlenbaugh, Peyton Erlenbaugh.
If anyone would ask those who knew Barbi, they would describe the word Love. Her love of animals, wild and domestic, her love of her fellow man and the love of nature. The worlds light has dimmed with her passing, but she is rejoicing in heaven the freedom from suffering here on earth. We as a family are so incredibly sad but we know we will see her again.
