PHOENIX -- Barbara Gean "Geanie" Wallendorff, 84, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Gardiner Home in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a resident of Gilbert, Arizona, for the past year and a former longtime resident of Rock Springs.
Geanie was born on Dec. 21, 1935, in Deming, New Mexico, the daughter of Gerald B. Greeman and Beulah Hutchinson.
She attended schools in Alamosa, Colorado, and was a 1952 graduate of Alamosa High School. Geanie also attended and graduated from North Western Community College as a dental hygienist.
She married Robert T. Wallendorff in Taos, New Mexico, on Nov. 24, 1952. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2017.
Geanie was employed by John Pernich, DDS, as a dental hygienist for 20-plus years.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Community and spent many hours at the Adoration Chapel.
Geanie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and she also volunteered for Hospice of Sweetwater County for 15 years.
She is survived by her sons Melvin G. Wallendorff and wife Kim of Queen Creek, Arizona, Lawrence Wallendorff and wife Julie of Loveland, Colorado, and Robert T. Wallendorff II and wife Dodie of Rock Springs; brothers Walter Greeman and wife Joc of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, and Michael Dee Greeman of Alamosa; six grandchildren Brad Wallendorff and wife Stephanie, Amanda Stevens and husband Andy, Trevor Zancanella and wife Jayla, Matthew Wallendorff, Jill Arquelles and husband Richard and Marty Evans; 12 great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friend Marc Zimmerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; son Scott Wallendorff; brothers Pat Greeman and Gerald B. Greeman II; and grandson Mark Evans.
The family of Barbara Gean "Geanie" Wallendorff respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to the Gardiner Home/Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ, 85014. Cremation will take place, and there will be private family services. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
