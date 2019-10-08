GREEN RIVER -- Barbara Jean Harsha, 72, of Green River passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A longtime resident of Green River, Mrs. Harsha died following a lengthy illness.
She was born on July 3, 1947, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Thomas and Delma Yost McCurty. Mrs. Harsha attended schools in Crowley, Colorado, and was a graduate the Crowley High School.
She married John "Ben" Harsha on Aug. 19, 1968, in Green River.
Mrs. Harsha enjoyed taking a ride up to White Mountain looking at the wildlife especially the wild horses. She also enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include her husband John "Ben" Harsha of Green River; brother Bill McCurty and wife Carol of Crowley; sister Betty Carestia and husband Ralph of Klamath Falls, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2350, 88 N. Second E., Green River. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
