CARROLLTON, Ohio -- Barbara M. Beatty, 77, of Carrollton, Ohio, formerly of Rock Springs, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Born Sept. 11, 1942, in Dennison, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Donald O. Roseberry and Ruth Chaney Roseberry. She graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1960 and went to work at Scio Pottery. While working there she met the love of her life, Fred S. Beatty Jr. They were married on July 29, 1962. They moved to Kemmerer, Wyoming in 1976, where she worked for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher and an office manager at the Kemmerer mine. Barb managed Motel 8 in Rock Springs for 17 years along with her husband Fred until they started their own business, Roadrunner Carpet Cleaning in Rock Springs as well as in Carrollton, when they returned to Ohio in 2008.
Barb had been a member of the Rock Springs Eagles and was an avid reader but especially loved mystery novels and puzzle books.
We hope those who knew Barb remember her for her quick and witty personality, her amazing people "skills" and no-nonsense attitude. She is going to be greatly missed.
Surviving are her husband Fred S. Beatty Jr.; children Fred S. Beatty III (Brenda) and Corina "Korkee" (Tom) Crank, both of Kemmerer, and Jennifer (Jeff) Arney of Milton, Florida; seven grandchildren; four great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and sisters Donna Kay Mann, Sally Stephens and Mary Baker, all of Ohio.
Honoring Barbara's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Koch Funeral Home of Scio, Ohio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.