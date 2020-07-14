Emil Joseph Bartolic
Buy Now

 

Emil Joseph Bartolic 1924-2020 Cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. July 16, 2020 at the church. Military Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Emil Bartolic as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.