GREEN RIVER -- Barton Dale Ellison, 72, of Green River passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born Sept. 12, 1947, in Basin, the son of Kenneth ValeJo Ellison and Mary Mills Ellison Twomeg.
Bart attended school in Basin. He also attended Western Wyoming Community College and University of Wyoming. He was employed in various jobs but he loved being a substitute teacher. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and watching the grandkids and great-grandkids play sports. He also loved rodeoing, riding bulls and bareback horses.
Bart was a member of PRCA for over 25 years.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years Linda Kolar Ellison of Green River; stepsons Kelly (Holly) Moffitt of Green River and Lonnie (Towaine) Moffitt of Cheyenne; grandsons Josh and Jamie Moffitt and Austin Moffitt of Green River, Ashton Keelin of Rock Springs, and Kaylan of Cheyenne; granddaughters Kelsey Moffitt of Green River and Devano of Cheyenne; great-grandsons Uriah, Brighten, Dossan; great-granddaughters Adi and Makgnleigh, all of Green River; brothers Kenney and Denise Ellison of Burlington, Dick Twomeg of Rock Springs, Doug Ellison of Colorado, and Steve Ellison of Montana; sister Kelly and John Twomeg Franco of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister-in-laws Kay and Lenord Ortega of Utah and Terry and Pat Sanchez of Green River; and many nieces and nephews.
Bart was preceded in death by parents; sisters Diania and Linda Ellison; brothers Bret and Pete Ellison; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
No services will be conducted. Following cremation, he will be buried with his Mom in Basin. Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.
