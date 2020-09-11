Avery Charles Beaver

 

1994-2020 Avery Charles Beaver, 26, of Green River died September 5. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday September 27, 2020 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd East St, Green River, Wy. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Avery Beaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

