1942-2020 Father Carl A. Beavers, 77, of Rock Springs died July 23. Father Beavers, died suddenly on July 23, 2020, at age 77. The Funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, July 31, at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Powell. A memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Cyril and Methodius Tuesday August 11.
