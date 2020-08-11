Father Carl A. Beavers

 

1942-2020 Father Carl A. Beavers, 77, of Rock Springs died July 23. Father Beavers, died suddenly on July 23, 2020, at age 77. The Funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, July 31, at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Powell. A memorial Mass was celebrated at St. Cyril and Methodius Tuesday August 11.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Beavers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.