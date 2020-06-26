Larence Milton Beck 1932-2020 Larence Milton Beck, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 in Logan, Utah. Milton was born on September 22, 1932 to Larence Reuben and Beatrice Eudora (Edwards) in Vernal, Utah and grew up in McKinnon, Wyoming. He graduated from Vernal High School in 1951 and served a mission to California for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1954 to 1956. He was drafted into the army during the Korean War and served from 1956 - 1958 in the 85th infantry regiment while stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged. Milton took over running of the family ranch in Birch Creek Canyon in 1963 after his father's passing. He has served as a Daggett County Commissioner and on the Daggett Conservation Board and Farm Service Agency (FSA) Board. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Interstate Canal Company as President, Contracting Officer and Ditch Rider. Milton loved his family, his community, rodeos and everything country and was loved in return by all who knew him. Milton is survived by his sister Leah May (Beck) and Myron Benson of Newton, UT; brother Ronnie Alyn Beck of Green River, WY; sister-in-law Lorraine (Hibler) Beck of Green River, WY; 17 nephews and nieces and numerous great-nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Stephen Larry Beck; sister-in-law, Ruth Beck; niece, Christine Benson; nephew, Alyn Ronnie Beck; and great nieces, Kacia Marie Peterson and Ivy Renae Beck. A graveside service will be held at the McKinnon Cemetery in McKinnon, Wyoming on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Cow Country Junior Rodeo, PO Box 174, Manila, UT 84046. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Milton at www.cvmortuary.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- A little taste of Rock Springs' past
- Arrest Report June 20
- Cheyenne day care worker charged with manslaughter
- Public can comment on PacifiCorp's plans at RS meeting
- Rock Springs residents arrested on felony charges
- Arrest Report June 24
- Cody residents claim they solved riddle of Fenn's hidden treasure
- Protesters arrested in confrontation with Laramie police
- Trespassers cited at Kanye West's ranch
- First-degree murder case bound over to district court
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Calendar
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.