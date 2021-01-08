1976-2020 Johann Cort Belveal, 44, of Pinedale died December 27. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Pinedale Bible Church, 219 Industrial Site Road, Pinedale, Wyoming. Masks and Social Distancing is recommended. Condolences may be left a www.vasefuneralhomes.com
