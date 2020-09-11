Dorothy Cathrine Bennett
1928-2020 Dorothy Cathrine Bennett, 91, of Rock Springs died August 28. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11am Friday, September 18, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm, Thursday September 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com

