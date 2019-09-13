GREEN RIVER — Bernice Mary Vigil, 90, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Vernal, Utah surrounded by her loving family. A resident of Green River since 1943 and a former resident of Longmont, Colorado, Mrs. Vigil died following a lengthy illness.
She was born Oct. 5, 1928 in Longmont, the daughter of Faustin J. Gutierrez and Justa Quintana. Mrs. Vigil attended schools in Green River and was a graduate of Green River High School with the Class of 1947.
She married Ross Vigil on Oct. 25, 1948, in Green River. He preceded her in death on March 15, 2006.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and volunteer at the church for 10 years. She also was a member of CCW and was a religious educator.
Her interests included her spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and making everyone in her family a quilt.
Survivors include her son Jerry Vigil of Washington; daughters Esther Birch and husband Don of Vernal, and Marian Iwasaki and husband Glenn and Juanita Allen, all of Salt Lake City; eight grandchildren Raquel Austin and husband Jedd, Ryan Birch and wife Becky, Dawn Caldwell, Gabriel Vigil and wife Tiffany, Nathan Vigil and wife Leauna, Erin Umbriaco and husband Jake, Jennifer Zaccardi and husband Richie, and Joshua Allen; 13 great-grandchildren Sydney Austin, Cy Austin, Kaden Birch, Ethan Birch,
Annaleigh Caldwell, Andi Grace Caldwell, Sean Vigil, Noah Vigil, Lucy Vigil, Judah Umbriaco, Silas Umbriaco, Ayden Zaccardi and Ellie Allen; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ross Vigil; daughter Lorraine Vigil; and sisters Margaret Hinojos and Cathy Trujillo.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River. A vigil service with rosary will be conducted at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the church. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday one hour prior to the rosary and again at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. The family of Bernice Mary Vigil respectfully requests donations in her memory to the Seminarian Arankumar in care of Father Showri Kalva, 138 N. 100 W., Vernal, Utah 84078. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.
