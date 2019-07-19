ROCK SPRINGS — Services have been set for Bernice Uhls. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk St., Rock Springs. Friends may call on Friday at the chapel one hour prior to services.
Bernice passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Sheridan.
