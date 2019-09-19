ROCK SPRINGS — Betty June Johnson, 90, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 10 years and a former resident of Vernal, Utah.
Mrs. Johnson was born on June 11, 1929, in McCallister, Oklahoma, the daughter of Alvin Marion Dingman and Bertha Ellen Gorseline.
Following cremation, private family services will be conducted at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhoems.com.
