Betty Rondeau

HURLEY, Wis. – Elizabeth "Betty" Jeane Rondeau, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home in Hurley, Wisconsin.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1936, the daughter of Clyde and Hazel (Jacquart) Livingston. She attended Roosevelt Grade School and graduated from Luther L. Wright High School in Ironwood, Michigan.
Betty worked at Johnson Truck Farm in her younger years. She also worked at Ahonen Lumber Company, Kmart and drove the school bus for many years in Green River until her retirement.
She loved playing bingo to mingle with her many friends and playing the Powerball. She also liked to go fishing, hunting, and camping with her husband, Richard. She was very passionate about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and loved them very dearly. She also loved her dog "Tuffy," who she took everywhere with her.
Betty married William Wester. He preceded her in death in 1965.
She married Richard Rondeau on June 25, 1966. He preceded her in death in 2003.
She is survived by her children Joy Wester (Dave Casari), Lorrie Krause, Renee Clark, Steven Rondeau, and Kelly Rondeau; 12 grandchildren Brad Wester, Cory (Samantha) Casari, Stephanie Krause, Erin Krause, Matthew Wester, Joseph Lopez, Anthony (Charly) Lopez, Mistea Spence, Alexis Delvis, Zachary Rondeau, Tasha Durfee, and Moriah Durfee; 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way next year; siblings Sharon Charles, Linda Rahko, Tina Kummer and Richard (Margaret) Livingston; and special son-in-law, Shawn Krause.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard; children Billy Boy, Cheryl and Bobby; great-grandson Mason Wester; and siblings Robert, Jerry, Donald and Gladys.
Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services per Betty's wishes. Condolences may be sent to Joy Wester at 700 Fifth Ave. N., Hurley, WI 54534. McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home of Ironwood, Wisconsin, is assisting the family. For more information or to express online condolences, please visit www.mckevittpatrickfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.